Kelly Mi Li, star of Bling Empire, is expecting her first child

Kelly Mi Li is expecting her first child.

She said her cravings for sweets and spicy food may have been her first signs.

She captioned a positive pregnancy test photo.

Kelly Mi Li, a star of Bling Empire, is delighted to be starting a new chapter in her life as she prepares to have her first child. Find out why the businesswoman claimed she is “beyond grateful.”

The empire of Kelly Mi Li is formally growing.

The 37-year-old Bling Empire star said she is expecting her first child. The Netflix actor remarked that her cravings may have been her first signs in an Instagram post on November 17.

She captioned a picture of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test and stated, “Well, the mystery to why I’ve been desiring sweets and not only spicy cuisine is finally solved.” We are incredibly appreciative and thrilled to begin this new chapter in our lives.

“PS: If you watch #BlingEmpire, then you know how much my mom wants to be a grandma!” the entrepreneur wrote alongside a cute video of her mom learning the exciting news.

Kelly revealed this season on the Netflix series that she had recently become single after ending a long-term relationship. Kelly announced on Instagram that she had started a new relationship not long after the third season of the show had its launch. Even though she has kept her boyfriend’s name a secret, it is obvious that she is much in love.

"They say when you meet the right person, you will just know," she captioned an Oct. 24 Instagram photo of the pair. "I never understood the depth of this quote until he walked in my life. I have never felt so supported, loved, fulfilled and cared for, nor did I know this kind of love was even possible. Happy Anniversary to my best friend and partner in life."