Kelsey Asbille talks about Monica’s ‘Tragic Loss’ in Yellowstone

Kelsey Asbille, opened up about her character’s miscarriage in the season 5 premiere.

She called the new season her “favourite” so far.

Praised the performances of Beth Dutton and Kevin Costner as standouts.

Yellowstone is back and, for Monica played by Kelsey Asbille, it’s darker than ever. The actress spoke openly about her character’s miscarriage after a car accident in the season 5 premiere in an interview with Us Weekly.

“It’s such a tragic loss,” Asbille, 31, told Us ahead of the Sunday, November 13, episode. “I think you really see Monica at her rock-bottom and in a place where I think she starts questioning her own beliefs and her own identity. … I think there’s a really definitive moment where she chooses life and works toward healing.”

The former One Tree Hill star said that season 5 is her “favourite” so far, praising particular scenes in the premiere starring Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as standouts.

“There are actually a lot of scenes in this one that I really, really love. I think that definitive moment I was speaking about earlier, it really comes after speaking with John Dutton,” Asbille continued. “So it’s a very kind of unlikely person in her life to have that moment with. But she also has a wonderful moment with Beth that I’ve been aching for because I just love [that] they bring out a different side of each other and so I love when the two of them are on screen.”

Since the first season, which made its debut in 2018, viewers have followed Monica and Kayce Dutton’s (Luke Grimes) love story.

“I love that when you meet them, they’re both kind of outcasts and they’ve given up so much for each other and the fact that they choose each other every time,” she told Us when asked what she loves about the couple before adding with a laugh: “But Lord have mercy, I would love for them to have an easier go at life.”

In season 4, viewers became aware of Monica’s pregnancy. Tate, a son of the couple, is also their child.

“So much of her identity is as a mother,” Asbille told Us. “I think her strength is her softness and her compassion and her empathy and her willingness to just — no matter what she faces, she keeps her head up and she keeps going. And I think that that’s all you can do. And so I think that’s definitely something I look up to in her.”

