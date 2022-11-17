Ken Jeong mocks Nick Cannon’s 11 kids on ‘Masked Singer’

Ken Jeong jokes about Nick Cannon’s exhaustion on “The Masked Singer”.

Snowstorm sang Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” in honour of Nicole Scherzinger.

She joins Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke on the show’s judging panel.

On “The Masked Singer” Wednesday’s Comedy Roast Night, Nick Cannon was the subject of nonstop jokes by Ken Jeong.

And while the Fox show’s host has been the subject of numerous memes on social media (he just had his 11th child and is expecting his 12th), one jokester in particular was none other than panellist Ken Jeong.

I’m aware that Nick is exhausted, Jeong, 53, stated before turning to face Cannon, 42. He had been up all night trying to remember the names of his children.

The joke gave others a chance to add their two cents.

Soon after, Snowstorm, a competitor on “Masked Singer,” approached the stage and sang “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande in honour of Nicole Scherzinger, who joins Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke on the panel of judges.

“This song goes out to my favorite fearless lady Nicole, who has had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mamas,” Snowstorm joked.

Before Snowstorm continued to make fun of Cannon, Scherzinger, 44, retorted, “Oh, that’s a lot of baby mamas.”

I’m just too afraid to approach you too closely. The competitor wearing a mask added, “I don’t want to become pregnant,” to which Cannon replied, “It’s quite cold.”

The “All That” star had a daughter, Beautiful, with Abby De La Rosa on November 11, making him the father of 11 children.

In addition, Cannon is the father of Moroccan and Monroe, twins, age 11, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as Golden, age 5, Powerful, age 1, and Rise, age 1, who he shares with Brittany Bell, Zion and Zillion, age 1, who he shares with De La Rosa, Legendary, age 4, who he shares with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx, age 2, who he shares with Lanisha Cole.

Son Zen was born to the comedian and Alyssa Scott in June 2021, but the 5-month-old passed away in December of that same year after suffering brain cancer. Cannon’s 12th child, the couple’s second together, is now due.

