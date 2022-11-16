Kendall Jenner attended Harry Styles performance in Los Angeles

Harry Styles is still a favourite of Kendall Jenner.

Kylie Jenner went out with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner on November 14.

The Kardashians star dressed for the occasion in a halter top and black leggings.

Advertisement

Harry Styles is still a favourite of Kendall Jenner.

The 818 founder went out with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner on November 14 while attending Harry’s concert in Los Angeles rather than staying up late talking.

In videos posted online, Kendall can be seen moving to the tune of “Watermelon Sugar” while donning a hat with a watermelon motif that was a gift from a fan. (You can see the videos here and here.)

The Kardashians star dressed for the occasion in a halter top and black leggings. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics stood next to her and was dressed in a black blazer, black shirt, and matching sunglasses. Hailey, meanwhile, appeared equally stylish with a mesh black top and dark wash denim.

When Harry and Kendall were seen skiing together on a day out in Mammoth Lakes, California, in 2014, relationship rumours began to circulate. Two years later, they were seen celebrating New Year’s together in Anguilla and were later spotted on a boat in St. Barts.

Harry and Kendall haven’t spoken publicly about their relationship since the PDA, despite the PDA.

Advertisement

Back in 2014, Harry was asked by British talk show host Piers Morgan about whether they were dating, to which he responded, “I mean, we went out for dinner, but no, I guess.”

Advertisement Since then, the two have been seen keeping things friendly, with Kendall joining Harry during his time as guest host at The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2019 for a game of “Spill Your Guts.” That same year, Harry appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he confirmed the two were indeed friends. “Yup, been friends for a while now,” he said at the time. “Like, several years.” Also Read Kendall Jenner enjoyed some much-deserved relaxing time on her 27th birthday Kendall Jenner celebrated her 27th birthday on November 4. The supermodel was...