Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker part ways: Reports

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have separated.

Sources revealed that the couple secretly broke up last month owing to their hectic schedules.

Jenner and Booker want to continue in touch.

Advertisement

According to reports, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have separated.

Several insiders have revealed to People that the 27-year-old Kardashians star and the 26-year-old Phoenix Suns player secretly stopped their relationship last month owing to their hectic schedules.

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source said.

A second source added, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.” Jenner and Booker want to continue in touch, but their decision to stop their romantic connection was consensual, according to a source close to the situation.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best,” the insider said. The model’s representatives did not immediately comment on the rumored separation.

Jenner and Booker have been romantically linked since 2020 but did not make their Instagram relationship official until Valentine’s Day 2021.

Advertisement

This is not the first reported split between Jenner and Booker. It was stated that the couple’s two-year romance had terminated.

Also Read Kendall Jenner attended Harry Styles performance in Los Angeles Harry Styles is still a favourite of Kendall Jenner. Kylie Jenner went...