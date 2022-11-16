Kendall Jenner enjoys a night out with BFF Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles used to be together, but they are now just friends.

The fact that the model recently went to his concert in Los Angeles is proof of this.

At the singer’s show, the model was seen dancing the night away with her sister Kylie Jenner and best friend Hailey Bieber.

Kendall, Hailey, and Kylie were caught on camera dancing to popular Styles songs like “Daydreaming” and “Watermelon Sugar.” Page Six says that Kim Kardashian’s best friend from childhood, Allison Statter, also joined the group. Kendall was seen at the concert wearing a snakeskin-print halter-neck top, black pants, and a shoulder bag.

Kendall and Harry’s backstory

The model and 1D singer started dating in February 2014. Their dates made headlines, but they split up shortly after. Harry and Kendall reportedly reunited in 2015 and dated for about a year before breaking up in the same year. Both now have good relationships. Khloé is dating Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.

Harry Styles’ LA concert mishap

During his Monday night programme, what looked like skittles smacked Harry in the eye. Fans filmed this. Videos from the concert show Styles reacting when the object hits his eye, then singing while squinting.

Styles received six Grammy nominations for As It Was, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Harry’s House, the singer’s CD, is also nominated. Taylor Swift, BTS, Adele, and Kendrick Lamar are Styles’ Best Music Video competitors.

