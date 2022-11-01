Kendall Jenner poked fun at her cucumber scene on Kardashians

Kendall Jenner dressed up as a cucumber for Halloween.

The supermodel parodied herself in an Oct. 31 TikTok video.

She used the audio from Mean Girls

The supermodel dressed up as a huge cucumber and clutched a kitchen knife as she parodied herself in an Oct. 31 TikTok video, channelling her inner vegetable. She used the audio from Mean Girls—”In female world, Halloween is the one night a year where you can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it”/”I’m a mouse, duh!”—along with the funny outfit in her film.

And where did the cucumber inspo come from? Well, during a May episode of The Kardashians, Kendall went viral after cutting a cucumber so awkwardly that her mom Kris Jenner offered to have her chef do it for her. However, the reality star had a good laugh too, saying during a panel in June, “I think it’s hysterical and I love it, honestly. Because it couldn’t be more me. I am, like, a noodle with those weird things.”

Later, in season two, she acknowledged that her “complete addiction” to cucumbers had developed.

Kendall is taking #cukegate to the next level for Halloween after dressed up as Toy Story character Jessie over the weekend. She captioned her outfit, “I’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight.”

View more of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Halloween attire through the years by scrolling down.

