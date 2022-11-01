Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kendall Jenner poked fun at her infamous cucumber scene on The Kardashians
Kendall Jenner poked fun at her infamous cucumber scene on The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner poked fun at her infamous cucumber scene on The Kardashians

Articles
Advertisement
Kendall Jenner poked fun at her infamous cucumber scene on The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner poked fun at her cucumber scene on Kardashians

Advertisement
  • Kendall Jenner dressed up as a cucumber for Halloween.
  • The supermodel parodied herself in an Oct. 31 TikTok video.
  •  She used the audio from Mean Girls
Advertisement

The supermodel dressed up as a huge cucumber and clutched a kitchen knife as she parodied herself in an Oct. 31 TikTok video, channelling her inner vegetable. She used the audio from Mean Girls—”In female world, Halloween is the one night a year where you can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it”/”I’m a mouse, duh!”—along with the funny outfit in her film.

And where did the cucumber inspo come from? Well, during a May episode of The Kardashians, Kendall went viral after cutting a cucumber so awkwardly that her mom Kris Jenner offered to have her chef do it for her. However, the reality star had a good laugh too, saying during a panel in June, “I think it’s hysterical and I love it, honestly. Because it couldn’t be more me. I am, like, a noodle with those weird things.”

Later, in season two, she acknowledged that her “complete addiction” to cucumbers had developed.

Kendall is taking #cukegate to the next level for Halloween after dressed up as Toy Story character Jessie over the weekend. She captioned her outfit, “I’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight.”

View more of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Halloween attire through the years by scrolling down.

 

Advertisement

Kendall Jenner, Cucumber costume screengrab, TikTok

Also Read

Kendal Jenner talks about the false image that media portrayed about her
Kendal Jenner talks about the false image that media portrayed about her

Kendel Jenner gets candid in her recent interview  The reality star said...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Abeer Rizvi slays in White Suit exudes boss lady vibes
Abeer Rizvi slays in White Suit exudes boss lady vibes
David O. Russell's
David O. Russell's "Super Toys" will be headed by Keke Palmer and Sacha Baron Cohen
Britney Spears 'in full control of her life' despite intervention reports
Britney Spears 'in full control of her life' despite intervention reports
Iqra Aziz looks adorable in floral attires
Iqra Aziz looks adorable in floral attires
Javed Akhtar claimed Rajesh Khanna convinced him to work on his movie
Javed Akhtar claimed Rajesh Khanna convinced him to work on his movie
Despite similar height King Charles standing taller than Diana in photographs
Despite similar height King Charles standing taller than Diana in photographs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story