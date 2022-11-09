Kevin Feige of Black Panther 3 says “These Characters Deserve More”

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will bow out on a sorrowful note.

Chadwick Boseman, the movie’s lead actor, passed away earlier this year.

Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole’s story now pays homage to the late actor.

Advertisement

We will soon return to the regal nation of Wakanda when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres on movie screens. The follow-up to 2018’s ground-breaking Black Panther will once more enthral us with the mythology and mysteries of the kingdom, but on a sorrowful note, Wakanda will lament the passing of its protector and King, T’Challa. After the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, the movie’s lead actor, the studio made the heartbreaking decision not to remake the role. Instead, Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole’s story now pays homage to the late actor while also being a celebration of his legacy.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is renowned for dropping hints about potential sequels along the way, many are wondering what will happen to Black Panther 3 after the studio said there were no plans for it in either of its D23 or San Diego Comic-Con presentations. Although the Ironheart series has finished production, it won’t be released until fall 2023, and an untitled Wakanda offshoot is still several years away. When asked if the studio has any plans for a third Black Panther film in a recent interview, Feige admitted that he had “conversations” about one with Coogler and that “things were pushed back and forth.” The cast and crew of the movie adored Boseman, and their loss was devastating for everyone, especially Coogler, who was also a very close friend of the actor. For the time being, the director wants to wrap up everything related to Wakanda Forever before taking his time to “think about what’s next.”

When questioned about Coogler’s potential involvement in the third instalment, Feige said that having Coogler on board “wouldn’t be the preference,” adding that Coogler is a special talent and a pleasure to work with. Feige commented on Wakanda’s future as follows:

Nate Moore, the movie’s producer and vice president of Marvel Studios, confirmed in a recent interview that there have “floated about concepts of what a third feature could be.” However, he admitted that the studio is waiting to see “how audiences respond to the film, and I believe Ryan’s really keen to see how the film plays before we decide” before deciding to officially commission Black Panther 3. However, we have a tendency to be a little superstitious before the movie is out.

In Wakanda Forever, the country is in grief as it prepares to face its greatest foe, Namor the Submariner. Along with newcomers Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne, returning actors Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Dania Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, and Martin Freeman also appear.

Also Read James Gunn told Kevin Feige about his DC deal first James Gunn has been appointed co-chairman and co-CEO of DC studio. There...