Khloe Kardashian expresses grieve on death of musician Takeoff

Khloe Kardashian tweeted, Senseless killings need to stop.

Migos rapper Takeoff was fatally shot around 2.30 a.m. in Houston, Texas.

Friends and admirers flocked to Twitter to express their condolences.

Khloe Kardashian grieved the death of Migos musician Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston over a game of dice.

On Tuesday, the Migos rapper Takeoff was fatally murdered in front of his uncle and bandmate Quavo outside a bowling alley in Texas, prompting an outpouring of condolences.

The 28-year-old member of the hip hop group was shot around 2.30 a.m. during a ‘private party’ outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.

The Houston Police Department stated that a body was discovered at 1200 Polk, but would not identify the identity of the deceased.

The incident occurred hours after he shared a picture of himself wearing the same clothes on Instagram.

As news of the shooting spread, Takeoff’s friends and admirers flocked to Twitter to express their condolences.

Khloe Kardashian tweeted, “This is very depressing. Wow! about what?? May God comfort all those who are suffering. These foolish acts must cease. Very so sad’.

British rapper AJ Tracey expressed his respects by writing “not takeoff!”

Keri Hilson, a singer, and actress wrote: “Rest In Peace, 1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. #gonetoosoon’.

While YouTuber Jake Paul said, “Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF”.

