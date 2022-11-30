Khloe Kardashian gifts Vanessa Bryant a holiday present

Vanessa Bryant received a gingerbread house from Khloe Kardashian.

On one side of the building’s roof are the names “Vanessa,” “Natalia,” “Capri,” and “Bianka”.

Kobe and Gianna’s names are positioned with what appear to be hearts and angel wings above them.

Advertisement

Vanessa Bryant received a thoughtful present from Khloe Kardashian.

The late Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, who Vanessa welcomed with her husband Kobe along with their children Natalia, 19, Capri, 3, and Bianka, 5, were honoured in a touching detail on the gingerbread house that The Kardashians star brought her this Christmas season, according to Vanessa.

On one side of the delicious building’s gingerbread roof are the names “Vanessa,” “Natalia,” “Capri,” and “Bianka,” as shown in an Instagram image from November 29. Kobe and Gianna’s names are positioned with what appear to be hearts and angel wings above them on the other side.

@khloekardashian,” Vanessa commented next to a picture of the treat. I appreciate this cute gingerbread house, thank you! Xo.”

Kobe and Gianna, who died together with seven other people in a helicopter crash in January 2020 while en route to a basketball tournament in California, are both honoured by Khloe’s kind act. This tragedy caused the co-founder of Good American to consider how valuable life is.

“Tomorrow isn’t promised to us,” Khloe wrote on Twitter following the accident. “So live as if today is your last day on earth. Love like you’ve never loved before. Dream deeper than you’ve ever imagined you could dream. Experience all that your heart desires. If tomorrow you wake and everything still remains, REPEAT.”

Advertisement

Khloe added in a separate tweet that same day, “My heart breaks for everyone who is in pain. What a tragedy.”

Khloe has publicly expressed her love for Vanessa in the wake of her loss with touching tweets, presents, and comments on Instagram, but Vanessa also noted how other people’s support has helped her on her path.

“To all of our close friends and family that have been present for my girls and I, thank you,” Vanessa said during a May 2021 speech at Kobe’s posthumous induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. “That list is long and it takes a village, but know that your kindness and love does not go unappreciated. I know that Kobe is thankful that you are all coming through for his girls. We love you all and are forever grateful for you.”

Vanessa expressed her appreciation for her support network at the time, as well as for her late spouse and the years they spent together.

“Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you could possibly be,” she continued. “Thank you for growing and learning from your own mistakes. Thank you for always trying to do better. Thank you for never giving up on us. Thank you for all of your hard work. Thank you for our family.”

Also Read ‘Dancing in a Spice Girls T-Shirt’ Khloé Kardashian Daughter True Thompson appears to be a new lover of the Spice Girls....