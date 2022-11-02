Khloe Kardashian prioritizes her kids’ needs, calls ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson to Halloween party

Khloe Kardashian invited Tristan Thompson to this year’s Halloween party.

The reality television star put the needs of her children ahead of her own feelings.

Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in 2021 while he was still seeing Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian put the needs of her children ahead of her own feelings and invited her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson to this year’s Halloween celebration.

A source told Hollywood Life that the co-founder of Good American permitted the NBA player to attend the party because of their daughter True and newborn boy.

“Khloe still wants Tristan there for the special moments, she feels it’s important for her kids to have those memories with him and bond,” the source stated.

“She’s aware that people are going to have opinions about her inviting him around but she’s not going to let that stop her from doing what’s best for her kids.”

“It actually took a lot of strength for her to be able to put aside her own anger and pain and allow for him to be there for Halloween with the kids,” the source stated.

“It certainly isn’t easy for her, but she’s doing it because him having a bond with their children is more important to her than letting her own feelings run the show.

“Does it make it easy for her? No, but she doesn’t care because the happiness of her children comes above all else” a source revealed.

Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in 2021 while he was still seeing Khloe, bringing an end to his relationship with the reality television star.