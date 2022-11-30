Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have agreed to settle their divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached a settlement on their divorce.

The reality star will share legal custody of their four children.

Neither party will provide spousal support, but Kim will get $200,000 per month in child support.

Advertisement

For Kimye, it’s the end of the road.

According to the court paperwork obtained on Nov. 29, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have struck a settlement, agreeing on joint legal custody of their four children, nearly two years after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce.

Neither party will provide spousal support, but Kanye will provide the reality star $200,000 per month in child support.

“Everything Kim did here was to benefit her kids,” a source told after the settlement was filed. “She wants to be a good co-parent.”

The arrangement, which took 21 months to finalise and which still needs a judge’s signature to become effective, opens a new chapter in their relationship, which has since changed to one of co-parenting.

“He’s the father of my kids, I’ll always be protective,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March. “I always want my kids to see the best of the best, so I just try to—as hard as it can be sometimes—I do try to ignore it and do whatever’s best for the kids. Take the high road.”

Advertisement

Kim, 42, and Kanye, 45, met for the first time in the 2000s, but their friendship only developed into love in 2012. Prior to getting married in Italy in 2014, they had their first kid, North, in 2013. The stylish couple then welcomed children named Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Also Read Kim Kardashian reacts to brand’s controversial teddy bear shoot Kim Kardashian recently spoke up about Balenciaga. The Kardashians star responded to...