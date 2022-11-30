Advertisement
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reaches divorce settlement, Kim gets $200k in child support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reaches divorce settlement, Kim gets $200k in child support
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorcing. They will share custody of their four children.
  • TMZ reports that Kardashian will continue to have custody of the children for 80 percent of the time.
  • The rapper has been ordered to pay $200,000 a month in child support.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put the finishing touches on their divorce on Monday says media reports

According to court documents, the creator of The Skims, age 42, and the CEO of Yeezy, age 45, will share custody of their four children and have “equal access” to each of them. North is nine years old; Saint is six; Chicago is four; and Psalm is three.

However, sources close to Kardashian have confirmed to TMZ that the matriarch will continue to have custody of the children for 80 percent of the time, which is consistent with what West has stated in the past (in September).

In addition, the rapper known as “Gold Digger” has been ordered to pay his ex-wife a child support payment of $200,000 each and every month as part of the settlement.

In addition to that, he is accountable for paying fifty percent of the costs associated with the children’s safety and education, which includes things like their tuition.

Also Read

Kim Kardashian’s Priority in Kanye West Divorce Settlement
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce on November 29. Joint...

