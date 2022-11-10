Kim Kardashian calls Khloe Kardashian “skinnier than ever.”

Khloé Kardashian’s weight loss was a topic of conversation after her debut Met Gala attendance.

Kim Kardashian expressed enthusiasm for her sister’s debut at the largest night in fashion on a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which debuted on Thursday, November 10.

The Skims creator, 42, complimented Khloé, 38, as she tried on her outfit for the New York City event, “You are skinnier than before. Khloé received yet another accolade from Kim when she described her as a “thin mini” while wearing a form-fitting gold Moschino gown to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May.

The co-founder of Good American received compliments for her appearance from Moschino’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, who noted that she was “skinnier than the models that would do the presentation.” You should be aware of the fact that her waist is really little.

Kim voiced worry earlier in the season about Khloé’s dramatic physique shift despite her problems with Tristan Thompson. You appear to be incredibly thin. In a September episode of the reality series, the aspiring lawyer said, “I will say that Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] did text me and say that they were a bit concerned for you since you’re extremely slim. Not that I’m trying to out them.

Khloé mentioned that she was going through a lot in her personal life. She and her ex-boyfriend, 31, have a daughter named True who is 4 years old and a son who is 4 months old.

Regarding the paternity scandal involving Tristan and Maralee Nichols, she admitted in a confessional that “going through what I went through with Tristan was really painful.” The most difficult aspect of it all is teaching yourself to hate someone. For six years, I lived like this. You don’t immediately stop loving someone just because they treat you badly.

Khloé was working on herself following the public drama, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly after the program.

The insider claimed that the Strong Looks Better Naked author “listened to her family when they informed her she was too skinny and determined to make a change. She has undergone a significant transformation since [filming season 2].” “Khloé has started to cut back on her drinking, eat better, and alter her mindset. She demonstrated that she was regaining control of her life by traveling to Italy for D&G.

“I have received a formal invitation to the Met. I’ve been invited before, but I choose not to go. I believe I have made it quite clear that I don’t like walking on red carpets “Khloé gave a confessional explanation. “But Kimberly has a way with words, and I can be a pushover in some situations as well. I suppose I pushed over because I let her.”

Kim mentioned in the show that the 2022 Meta Gala would be unique for a number of reasons, saying, “It’s really thrilling. Every sister will be present at the Met simultaneously for the first time. Khloe and Kourtney [Kardashian] each experienced it for the first time.”

The KKW Beauty creator discussed Khloé’s prior reluctance over the event in a confessional.

“Khloé has always had major anxiety before visiting the Met. We did, however, resolve that she is leaving after this year. I, by myself, “Kim was specific. “You are going to look beautiful, I said. We’ll get ready together, and you’re going to use my makeup.”

She went on: “We’ll make this the best experience ever, and you’ll feel good about yourself as a result. You’re going to demonstrate to the world that “F—k you, guy, I’m invited to the Met.””

Khloé confessed she couldn’t “breathe” in the glittery garment when she tried it on. Kim replied, “You don’t have to breathe.”

Jeremy, for his part, made a joke about how important breathing was. When the Californian woman voiced anxiety about her height before the Met Gala, Jeremy cut her off. “Your height is reasonable. You are flawless. These stunningly long legs? Heaven, “said the clothes designer. “You appear elegant. You look like the ideal movie star, which no current movie stars can f—king manage to look like.”

The approaching performance, according to Khloé, was still “very intimidating” for her. I appreciate how supportive everyone is, but it doesn’t change the fact that there will be a lot of cameras there and a long carpet, she said. “I look fantastic in the dress. Although there is undoubtedly more to be done, it is amazing how beautiful it appears with just one fitting.”

