Kim Kardashian did hard work in recreating Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic look.

Kim Kardashian provided a sneak peek at the labour-intensive process involved in re-creating Marilyn Monroe’s famous appearance for the 2022 Met Gala.

“This hair dyeing procedure is extremely irritating and tiresome. We have to rinse it a million times because we don’t have a shampoo bowl. It is what it is,” Kim, 42, said in a confessional on Thursday, November 10’s new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

The reality star claimed that preparing her hair required nearly two days, adding, “It has to be the perfect colour [and] my hair can’t fall out. We have one day to dye it, so we have to get it right, otherwise, we’ll be up for the next 15 hours simply dying it.

Kim received praise from celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for her dedication to fashion’s biggest night.

We simply have a tight deadline to make it blonde for tomorrow’s Met. It is currently split 50/50 between black and blonde. He told the cameras, complimenting his customer for being so “committed” to the idea, “The last time we took a week to complete the color and now we have two days to accomplish it. She is prepared to sit for 15-hour sessions, but because every hair counts, we are merely going very slowly.

When the Hulu celebrity attended the Met Gala in the vintage Bob Mackie dress in May, everyone stared. After obtaining the late actress’s former gown from Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Kim disclosed that she also received a lock of Marilyn’s hair at a later date.

She quipped in video footage from that same month, “Oh, my God, I’m literally going to perform some insane voodoo s—t [to] channel her.” “This means so much to me. I greatly appreciate it. This is awesome. Wow, this is going to sleep in my bed every night.

Amanda Joiner, the museum’s vice president of publishing and licensing, spoke candidly about the choice to offer Kim a souvenir from the display.

“We thought she was a terrific partner with Ripley’s Believe It or Not, and we truly enjoyed her work with us! “We have 25,000 exhibits in Ripley’s, and when we’re working with partners, we want to show them our wacky side as well — and so that was the gift that we opted to give to her,” Joiner exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in May.

“Obviously, we feel that Kim Kardashian is the true fashion symbol of today, just as we feel that Marilyn Monroe was such an icon of her period,” she continued. We firmly believe that this garment is the most well-known piece of clothing from 20th-century society. We truly believed that Kim’s ability to wear the outfit enabled us to tell the Marilyn Monroe story.

For her part, the founder of KKW Beauty expressed her dedication to the occasion. “Especially for the Met, it goes beyond simply looking well. She elaborated, stating that there was “no backup plan” if she couldn’t fit into the gown: “It has to be a story and a full mood. “As a fallback, I’ll be eating at home in my Skims pajamas.”

