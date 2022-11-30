Kim Kardashian reacts to brand’s controversial teddy bear shoot

Kim Kardashian recently spoke up about Balenciaga.

The Kardashians star responded to the brand’s controversial holiday ad starring youngsters.

The commercial appears to show toddlers holding bondage-clad teddy bears.

Kim slammed the campaign and said she will reevaluate her relationship with the brand. After the holiday campaign got controversy online, many netizens called out Kim Kardashian’s silence. In her recent statement, the SKIMS creator disclosed why she waited so long to reply.

Kim Kardashian is ‘disgusted’

Kim tweeted, “I’ve been quiet for a few days, not because I’m not upset and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted to speak to their staff to understand how this could have happened.” Kardashian said, “As a mother of four, the images shook me. Any attempt to legitimise child abuse has no place in our culture, period.”

Kardashian also thanked the brand for removing the ad and apologizing.

Advertisement I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 27, 2022

The Kardashians finale covered Kim’s Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week. Kardashian disclosed TMI about conceiving North West with Kanye West. Kim told North on the show, “I wore the dress and became pregnant and you were in my womb the night I wore that dress” She was referring to the Balmain gown she wore to the Angel Ball.

Kim’s romance with Pete Davidson, her Met Gala appearance in the Marilyn Monroe outfit, and more were explored in The Kardashians’ second season.

