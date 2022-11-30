Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Kim Kardashian reacts to brand’s controversial teddy bear shoot

Kim Kardashian reacts to brand’s controversial teddy bear shoot

Articles
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian reacts to brand’s controversial teddy bear shoot

Kim Kardashian reacts to brand’s controversial teddy bear shoot

Advertisement
  • Kim Kardashian recently spoke up about Balenciaga.
  • The Kardashians star responded to the brand’s controversial holiday ad starring youngsters.
  • The commercial appears to show toddlers holding bondage-clad teddy bears.
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian recently spoke up about Balenciaga. The Kardashians star responded to the brand’s controversial holiday ad starring youngsters. The commercial appears to show toddlers holding bondage-clad teddy bears.

Kim slammed the campaign and said she will reevaluate her relationship with the brand. After the holiday campaign got controversy online, many netizens called out Kim Kardashian’s silence. In her recent statement, the SKIMS creator disclosed why she waited so long to reply.

Kim Kardashian is ‘disgusted’
Kim tweeted, “I’ve been quiet for a few days, not because I’m not upset and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted to speak to their staff to understand how this could have happened.” Kardashian said, “As a mother of four, the images shook me. Any attempt to legitimise child abuse has no place in our culture, period.”

Kardashian also thanked the brand for removing the ad and apologizing.

The Kardashians finale covered Kim’s Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week. Kardashian disclosed TMI about conceiving North West with Kanye West. Kim told North on the show, “I wore the dress and became pregnant and you were in my womb the night I wore that dress” She was referring to the Balmain gown she wore to the Angel Ball.

Kim’s romance with Pete Davidson, her Met Gala appearance in the Marilyn Monroe outfit, and more were explored in The Kardashians’ second season.

Also Read

Kim Kardashian posts about a relationship “failure”
Kim Kardashian posts about a relationship “failure”

In light of her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson's growing romance with Emily Ratajkowski,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Experts argue over body language of Meghan, Prince Harry in Netflix teaser
Experts argue over body language of Meghan, Prince Harry in Netflix teaser
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive prestigious award on Dec 6
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive prestigious award on Dec 6
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to attack royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to attack royals
Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, girl trains her pal dance moves
Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, girl trains her pal dance moves
BLACKPINK successfully handles a dangerous crowd surge during London concert
BLACKPINK successfully handles a dangerous crowd surge during London concert
Boy accused of Fatally Shooting Mom
Boy accused of Fatally Shooting Mom
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story