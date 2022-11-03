Kim Kardashian Says she did ‘Everything’ to fit into Met Gala Dress

The style Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala wasn’t created overnight.

Kim began her arduous trek toward realising her dream of attending fashion’s biggest night.

When she appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Fans saw the procedure the reality star went through to put on the classic garment, which Marilyn Monroe first wore in 1962 to serenade then-President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday, in the episode aptly titled “What’s more American than Marilyn Monroe?”

When a replica arrived at her house, Kim told her team, “If this does not fit me I can’t even try the original. So I’ve Googled her measurements, I’m looking at my measurements.”

The 42-year-old founder of SKIMS remarked to the camera that she could “fit into anything” due to the width of her shoulders.

“No one trusted us; for years, they would never send samples. And then once I would get to Paris and try on the samples, they would be like, ‘Oh, wait, she actually fits in our stuff.’ So I don’t know how to convince the guy who owns the original Marilyn dress that I’m a shapeshifter,” she said.

Kim’s determination to get to the Met Gala kicked into high gear once she noted that she only had “about three weeks to fit into this dress.”

“I’m gonna do every last thing that I can to try to make this happen,” Kim said over footage of her hitting the gym. “It’s gonna be really hard. I’m gonna have to eat so clean and so perfect and cut out sugar, which is so hard for me.”

Her intensity continued. “And please let me try it on again,” she said. “I’m not gonna take no for an answer.”