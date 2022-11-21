Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kim Kardashian sports Yeezy slides as she enjoys shopping with her daughter North
Kim Kardashian sports Yeezy slides as she enjoys shopping with her daughter North

Kim Kardashian sports Yeezy slides as she enjoys shopping with her daughter North

Articles
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian sports Yeezy slides as she enjoys shopping with her daughter North

Kim Kardashian enjoying shopping with her daughter North West

Advertisement
  • Kim Kardashian wore Yeezy slides while out Christmas shopping with her eldest daughter.
  • The reality TV star’s decision to wear Yeezys coincided with the rapper’s return to Twitter.
  • In one of his first tweets since his suspension, West tweeted, “Testing Testing. Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian made headlines over the weekend when she went out wearing the Yeezy slides.

By wearing Yeezy slides, the Kardashians reality TV star subtly supported her ex-husband Kanye West, as noted by her admirers.

In Los Angeles, the SKIMS founder, age 42, appeared makeup-free while out Christmas shopping with her eldest daughter, North West.

The model wore black leggings and a matching padded jacket to highlight her flawless skin and natural beauty. She teamed the ensemble with Adidas Yeezy Slide Soot sandals from the collection of her ex-boyfriend.

Nine-year-old North was wearing a black and white shirt dress. She wore her father’s line of sandals as she accompanied her mother outside.

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, also joined the mother-daughter combo. She wore a pullover with a graphic design and joggers while walking behind Reign, who was seven years old.

Advertisement

Kim’s decision to wear Yeezys coincided with the rapper’s return to Twitter after receiving tremendous outrage for anti-Semitic remarks last month.

In one of his first tweets since his suspension on the microblogging site, West, 45, tweeted, “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”

Also Read

Kim Kardashian posts a suspenseful message about being in a “Hard Place”
Kim Kardashian posts a suspenseful message about being in a “Hard Place”

The Kardashians star posted a mysterious message from Manifest Now author Idil...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story