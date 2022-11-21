Kim Kardashian sports Yeezy slides as she enjoys shopping with her daughter North

Kim Kardashian wore Yeezy slides while out Christmas shopping with her eldest daughter.

Kim Kardashian made headlines over the weekend when she went out wearing the Yeezy slides.

By wearing Yeezy slides, the Kardashians reality TV star subtly supported her ex-husband Kanye West, as noted by her admirers.

In Los Angeles, the SKIMS founder, age 42, appeared makeup-free while out Christmas shopping with her eldest daughter, North West.

The model wore black leggings and a matching padded jacket to highlight her flawless skin and natural beauty. She teamed the ensemble with Adidas Yeezy Slide Soot sandals from the collection of her ex-boyfriend.

Nine-year-old North was wearing a black and white shirt dress. She wore her father’s line of sandals as she accompanied her mother outside.

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, also joined the mother-daughter combo. She wore a pullover with a graphic design and joggers while walking behind Reign, who was seven years old.

Kim’s decision to wear Yeezys coincided with the rapper’s return to Twitter after receiving tremendous outrage for anti-Semitic remarks last month.

In one of his first tweets since his suspension on the microblogging site, West, 45, tweeted, “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”

