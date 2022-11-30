Kim Kardashian’s Priority in Kanye West Divorce Settlement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce on November 29.

Joint legal and physical custody was granted to each parent.

The rapper will also pay Kim $200,000 per month in child support.

Kim Kardashian continues to put her children first.

The SKIMS founder and Kanye West settled their divorce on November 29. A source told E! News that Kim’s top concern during the process was the welfare of their three children: North West, age 3, Saint, age 7, and Chicago, age 4.

Joint legal and physical custody was granted to each parent, according to court records that E! News was able to get on November 29. The “Bound 2” rapper will also pay Kim $200,000 per month in child support and split the cost of their children’s health care, safety, and education.

“Everything Kim did here was to benefit her kids,” the source said. “She wants to be a good co-parent.”

The source also touched on Kanye’s comments about their co-parenting dynamic, alluding to a September podcast appearance where he stated Kim raised their children “80% of the time.”

“They do have joint custody but Kim spends most of the time with the kids anyway,” the source continued, “which Kanye has publicly admitted.”

The divorce agreement was finalised over two years after Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, however the court has not yet signed it. On The Kardashians, Kim’s family reality show, she voiced her displeasure with Kanye allegedly refusing to sign divorce papers back in May.

“I knew it had to be done when I filed,” she said during the episode. “Because I just knew it wasn’t the right situation for me. And now, I feel super good.”

