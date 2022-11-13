Advertisement
Articles
King Charles and Diana's marriage broke up after Prince William

  • The former press secretary for the late Queen has stated that Prince William is to blame for the dissolution of King Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage
  • Dickie Abriter said the couple’s 1991 trip to Italy was referred to as their “second honeymoon.
  • It also contributed to the breakdown of the marriage.
The former press secretary for the late Queen has stated that Prince William is to blame for the dissolution of King Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

The accusation centres on the former couple’s 1991 trip to Italy, which was referred to as their “second honeymoon.”

This contributed to the breakdown of the marriage, according to Dickie Arbiter, who was speaking to Kate Thornton, host of True Royalty’s The Royal Beat show.

Before his friend allegedly “seen the same ghost,” the man believed that seeing his dead nan was a dream.

He asserted that it was “essential that they were viewed as a family” therefore the couple travelled with their sons William and Harry.

However, nobody came out on top in the end.

Mr Abriter said: “It was actually the tabloid press who labelled it a second honeymoon.

“It was far from that – it was about taking the boys away.

“It was important that they were seen as a family doing the right thing.

“The friends [who were with them] were just a buffer so that they didn’t have to be alone in each others company 24/7.

“Things were pretty bad.

“The marriage, I think, started deteriorating, it started deteriorating after William was born.

“And it really accelerated after Harry was born.”

The couple split just over a year later, in 1992.

According to rumours, Prince Harry’s next autobiography Spare, which is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2023, would include details regarding his parents’ divorce and the events that followed.

Despite just being available for pre-order, the book temporarily held the top spot on Amazon’s bestseller list and is presently ranked number six.

