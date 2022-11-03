King Charles III and Queen Camilla are Olympic greats.

The King, who is 73, and the Queen Consort, who is 75, held a reception for more than 200 athletes from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games on Wednesday.

During the party, the royal couple talked with competitors in the palace’s state rooms.

Advertisement

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are Olympic greats.

The King, who is 73, and the Queen Consort, who is 75, held a reception for more than 200 athletes from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games on Wednesday.

During the party, the royal couple talked with competitors in the palace’s state rooms. Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Richard, and the Duchess of Gloucester were also there. Before Remembrance Day this month, many of the royals wore red poppy pins, which are a way to honour those who died in war.

Charles’ sister Anne, who is 72, is the president of the British Olympic Association, and his brother Edward, who is 58, is the patron of the British Paralympic Association. Princess Royal made history as the first member of the British royal family to compete at the Olympics. She rode in the equestrian event called “three-day eventing” at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. This was a cause that was very important to her.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee, two drivers, were there. They won gold medals in Tokyo for taking first place in the men’s synchronised 10-meter platform event.

After Team Great Britain won, there were celebrations. At the Tokyo Summer Games, which were held in 2021 after being pushed back a year because of COVID concerns, British Olympians won 64 medals and the British Paralympic team won a total of 124 medals to finish second.

Advertisement

Six months later, at the Beijing Winter Games, Team Great Britain did well again. The women’s curling team won gold, and the men’s team took silver. The Paralympic athletes, on the other hand, won six medals on the snow. Five of them were for alpine skiing, and one was for snowboarding.

In February, Queen Camilla held a reception at Clarence House for the British equestrian teams that competed at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. She did this in the spirit of athletic success. The longtime patron of the British Equestrian Federation praised the athletes and support staff for winning 13 medals, which was a great achievement.

The way that King Charles and Queen Camilla honour the Olympic athletes is similar to what Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip did. In October 2016, the royal couple did the same thing for the British Olympians and Paralympians who had competed in the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, earlier that year.

The King has hosted celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Resettlement of British Asians from Uganda in the UK. The ceremony offered thanks to over 60 voluntary organisations who provided humanitarian assistance and reunited many of the refugees and volunteers. Advertisement — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 2, 2022

Earlier in the day, King Charles hosted another Buckingham Palace reception marking the 50th anniversary of the resettlement of British Asians from Uganda. The ceremony offered thanks to over 60 voluntary organizations who provided humanitarian assistance and reunited many of the refugees and volunteers.