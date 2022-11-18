King Charles hints “is not over” in relationship with Prince Harry 

Despite his recent decisions to marginalise Harry’s role in the monarchy, there may be hope for reconciliation.

King Charles is said to be’signaling’ that all is not lost between the royal family and Prince Harry.

The remarks came just days after he requested that the UK Parliament change the Regency Act.

Advertisement

Despite his recent decisions to further marginalise Harry’s role in the monarchy, King Charles is said to be’signaling’ that all is not lost between the royal family and his son Prince Harry.

Expert Richard Eden claimed on The Daily Mail talk show Palace Confidential that, while King Charles appears to have sidelined Prince Harry from his role as Counsellor of State, there may be hope for reconciliation.

“Interestingly, I was told the king is keen to keep the door open, he’s signalling that it’s not all over, particularly in the case of Harry, there is a way back,” Eden said.

He went on to say, “If he came back to Britain, for example, he could go back to being an active counsellor of state, so it’s still there for him, it’s a way of not shutting him out.”

“So, it does suggest that the king thinks that things could change in the future,” the royal expert concluded.

The remarks came just days after King Charles specifically requested that the UK Parliament change the Regency Act to include his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward as his Counsellors of State, essentially diminishing Prince Harry’s and disgraced Prince Andrew’s status in the monarchy.

Advertisement

Also Read Royal commentator says Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast wasn’t ‘authentic’ Meghan Markel has been hosting her podcast since August. Some commentators have...