King Charles III is supposedly more “emotional” than Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III & Queen Elizabeth II

  • Dominic West, who plays the Prince of Wales in season five of The Crown on Netflix, recently said nice things about King Charles III.
  • When talking to Town & Country, the 53-year-old actor said that Charles was “different from his mother.
  • The queen of 70 years was never that emotional, and he’s doing it every day.
Dominic West, who plays the Prince of Wales in season five of The Crown on Netflix, recently said nice things about King Charles III.

When talking to Town & Country, the 53-year-old actor said that Charles was “different from his mother.”

“I love that since he became king, in contrast to his mother, he has totally put his heart on his-sleeve,” he said of King Charles. “I mean, that thing he did about Liz Truss?” “Back again, dear, oh dear.”

“Then a (expletive) pen!” (expletive) pen!”He was roaring over the leaky pen incident!” he said.

“The queen of 70 years was never that emotional, and he’s doing it every day.” “I think people love it,” the actor added.

Dominic said this about the death of Queen Elizabeth II: “It was poignant and, in some ways, sad.” But in most ways, I think it was such an amazing life and such an amazing death, really, that it didn’t feel very sad.

