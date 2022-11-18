King Charles played Andrew to make Camilla Queen Consort

Charles III used the Andrew card to convince his mother to appoint Camilla Queen Consort.

King Charles III used the Andrew card as his trump card, In order to convince Queen Elizabeth II to make Camilla Queen Consort.

During her speech for the Platinum Jubilee, Her Majesty decided to bestow the honourable title upon Camilla, despite the fact that she had been opposed to Camilla for a number of years.

An insider, however, has now revealed that the Queen was pressured into making a decision by her eldest son Charles, who, in turn, promised the exoneration of his brother, Prince Andrew, who was defamed for his involvement in a sexual scandal.

A Palace insider told National Enquirer: “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep conniving Camilla happy – and Charles seized it.”

“I’m told Charles knew Her Majesty was desperate to get Andrew off the hook at any cost – and he named his price to do it.”

He said, “Charles was in a position where he needed the queen to endorse Camilla as they approached the Platinum Jubilee…and these things converged.”

The palace courtier furthered, “They didn’t have a clue this was coming. Now we know the truth. Charles apparently realized the millions Her Majesty wanted to spend to bail out Andrew would effectively come out of his own inheritance – and he made his mother an offer too dangerous to ignore. If Her Majesty refused his proposal, Charles would reject Andrew’s settlement deal, plunging the royals into yet another scandal.”

In the end, the monarch decided to make the announcement in February that she will appoint Camilla Queen Consort when Charles becomes King.

