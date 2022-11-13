The Crown is now available to watch on Netflix.

King Charles III has stopped seeing the crown because of Princess Diana’s painful times.

The Queen knew about all of these shows and movies, but she wasn’t going to watch any of them.

The Netflix show shows what happened after a former prince and princess of Wales got married, and it breaks the king’s heart to watch it.

Katie Nicholl, an expert on the royal family, says on True Royalty TV: [The Queen] knew about all of these shows and movies, but she wasn’t going to watch any of them. Other members of the royal family, however, have seen some of them.

“I’m told Camilla has seen them all. Whether or not she’s seen this latest series, I’ll have to get back to you.

“[King] Charles watched it and stopped watching it in the final series because he felt it was too close to the bone.

“I’m guessing from Harry’s comments that he’s seen it all, and I don’t know about William.”

