King Charles wants a £40,000-a-year palace gardens manager


King Charles wants a £40,000-a-year palace gardens manager

King Charles

  • King Charles III put out an ad for a £40,000-a-year job at Buckingham Palace for a “garden manager.”
  • According to the ad, the new king or queen is looking for someone who “loves plants” and is willing to work 39 hours a week
  • Charles and Camilla would not move into Buckingham Palace for at least three years.
King Charles wants to hire a garden manager for £40,000 a year at the palace.

King Charles III put out an ad for a £40,000-a-year job at Buckingham Palace for a “garden manager.” It looks like he wants to hire someone for this job.

According to the ad, the new king or queen is looking for someone who “loves plants” and is willing to work 39 hours a week at the palace.

The following is what the ad on the royal website says: “As Gardens Manager, you’ll be responsible for the maintenance and presentation of the Buckingham Palace Gardens to an exceptional standard.”

“You’ll take pride in watching thousands of people enjoying them at garden parties,” the ad continued.

On the other hand, it was recently said that Charles and Camilla would not move into Buckingham Palace for at least three years.

An insider told the media that the couple will still live in Clarence House, which was reported by the media as saying: “Refurbishment is very far behind schedule but the Monarch should be living at Buckingham Palace.”

Also Read

Prince Edward “looks forward” to support local theatres’ excellent work
Prince Edward “looks forward” to support local theatres’ excellent work

Reading Rep is rapidly becoming an essential part of the arts scene...

“It’s the heart of the monarchy in London, otherwise it risks becoming just a tourist attraction.””We effectively have a king without a palace to live in,” the insider added.

 

