The book will have “raw, unflinching honesty,” and it will come out in January of next year.

Meghan Markle’s husband said that his memoir will be a “first-hand account of my life that is accurate and completely honest.”

Harry won’t be afraid to attack his family because he knows that his family won’t attack him back.

Angela Levin, who writes about the royal family, thinks that Prince Harry knows that his loving family won’t hurt him for anything he does.

In his much-anticipated memoir, “Spare,” the Duke of Sussex seems to make new attacks on his royal family.

Meghan Markle's husband said that his memoir will be a "first-hand account of my life that is accurate and completely honest." It is expected to talk about his childhood in the Royal Family, the death of his mother, and how he and his wife made the decision for him to step down as a senior royal.

Some historians and royal experts, on the other hand, think that Harry’s book won’t have a single chapter about the royal family’s good decisions, actions, and works.

Angela Levin says in his comments that Harry won’t be afraid to attack his family because he knows that his family won’t attack him back.

King Charles, Prince William, and the other top royals know that Harry will come back to them when he stops being influenced by his wife.