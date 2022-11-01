Kinza Hashmi shares a hilarious meme about her overthinking

Advertisement
Articles
Kinza Hashmi is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances. The Diva won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent.

She started her acting career in 2014 and appeared in several television commercials and serials. It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. She has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well-received.

Took to Instagram, the Ruposh actress shared a hilarious meme about herself and left her fans Rolling on laughing floor.

Have a look:

