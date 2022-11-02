Advertisement
Kiran Ashfaque finally responds to trolls after divorce with Imran Ashraf

Imran Ashraf and Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar recently divorced. The couple’s separation has been officially announced, confirming earlier rumors that they had already split. The kid of the former marriage, Roham Imran, is currently their first priority.

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is experiencing some of the same things as other divorced women in Pakistani society, which is not very understanding of them and forces them to deal with the full consequences of a failed marriage. Throughout their marriage, Kiran and Imran kept their personal lives out of the public eye; they were not a pair that would constantly post about one another. After everything was settled, even the news of the divorce was revealed. Kiran is currently leading a typical life and posting whatever she wants to.

 

A post shared by Sahar Naseem Awan (@saharanas1)

Now that Kiran is the target, many people have begun to question and criticize her way of life. In response to criticism, she made it obvious that she and Imran had been apart for some time. She even went to the premiere of his film to offer her support, as she always does for his profession.

Finally, Kiran had had enough and retaliated against everyone who had been condemning the way she was living:

Kiran stated that she was tired of the criticism she was receiving from everyone, especially women, and questioned what they wanted her to do. Suicide? Kiran and Imran split extremely amicably and with the utmost respect for one another without causing a stir in society.

