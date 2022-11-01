Advertisement
Kourtney Says She Didn’t Copy Kylie’s Halloween Costume

  • Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian both wore Bride of Frankenstein costumes for Halloween.
  • Fans questioned whether this was intentional or if it was just a coincidence.
  • Kourtney explained in her Oct. 31 Instagram Stories, which included footage of herself donning her Bride of Frankenstein costume
This week, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian both wore Bride of Frankenstein Halloween costumes, but it wasn’t on purpose. Find out Kourtney’s opinion on the repeat outfit.

And when it comes to their Halloween outfits for 2022, it certainly seems to be the case for Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. Fans questioned whether this was intentional or if one sister’s dress served as inspiration for the other’s for The Kardashians stars’ Bride of Frankenstein ensembles for the Halloween season. It seems that it was just a coincidence after all.

The celebs simply didn’t talk about it beforehand, as Kourtney explained in her Oct. 31 Instagram Stories, which included footage of herself donning her Bride of Frankenstein costume.  Kourtney quipped that this is what happens “When you and your sisters don’t discuss consumes [sic] in advance @kyliejenner.”

But don’t worry, they aren’t dressing up that night in the same costume. On October 28, Kylie wore her Bride of Frankenstein ensemble in a grand photo shoot that she shared on Instagram. Regarding her attire for tonight, Kylie posed on her Instagram Story from October 31 wearing a white angel dress synchronised with Travis Scott, their 8-month-old baby Wolf and their 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who is also an angel.

And by the way, Kylie isn’t the only one this year who has worn more than one costume. While Kourtney does dress up as the Bride of Frankenstein on Halloween, she also played the role of the Bride of Chucky this week. It appears that Kourt is honouring the fact that she wed Travis Barker earlier this year.

Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

