Kristen Bell gives a glimpse into her and Dax Shepard’s daily lives

The People We Hate at the Wedding actress jokingly said that her daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, whom she shares with husband Dax Shepard, keep her ego in check and were the subject of an exclusive intervie. Francesca Amiker. She said, “It definitely puts me back down to earth, the number of insults that they can hurl at me in a very short period of time.”

“I come home and they will just they’ll pull the rug out from under you so quickly,” Kristen quipped, adding that should there ever be a movie about her life, it should be called “My Kids Keep Me Grounded.”

The Good Place alum, though, is fine with hearing a few one-liners from her daughters. After all, her spouse has always been the admired member of their family—even before they were married in 2013.

“When I first met Dax, he actually didn’t believe in getting married,” she shared. “But he explained it in such a way that he was like…’A piece of paper is not going to make me treat you better. I will treat you like a queen on a daily basis because that’s the commitment I’m making.'”

While admitting that she and Dax are “extremely romantic” kind of people, Kristen stated that since they already “do it on a daily basis,” they’ve never felt the need for an ostentatious proclamation of love like a vow renewal ceremony.

Instead, the two are content merely to see love all around them. We enjoy the romanticism, said Kristen. “We show our girls lovebirds when we go on walks in the parks or hike in Hollywood. If two individuals are holding hands, we say, “Look, those folks are in love.””

Watch her interview above, and on November 18 when The People We Hate at the Wedding debuts on Prime Video, you can watch her in that movie.