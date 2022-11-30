Kriti Sanon breaks silence on rumours of dating Prabhas.

She is receiving praise and admiration for the film Bhediya.

The pair will appear in Om Raut’s Adipurush.

Actress Kriti Sanon has dispelled relationship rumours with Prabhas, who she is now receiving praise and admiration for in the film Bhediya.

The pair will appear in Om Raut’s Adipurush. Varun Dhawan, Kriti’s Bhediya co-star, recently revealed on Karan Johar’s dance reality program that the two are dating. The actress made a formal statement on Instagram a while back.

Kriti called the allegations about her and Prabhas’ relationship “baseless.” She further claimed in her note that “Bhediya” Varun “got a little too wild” and that his playful banter sparked romance rumours. Kriti wrote in her note, “Our Bhediya merely overreached on a reality show; it’s neither Pyaar nor PR. His humorous banter also gave rise to numerous hilarious rumours. Let me break your bubble before some portal publishes the date of my wedding. The rumours are unfounded!” Along with the message, she added a GIF that said “Fake news.”

In a Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa clip that quickly became popular online, Karan is heard asking Varun why Kriti’s name isn’t on the list. “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam,” he responds. “Kisi ke dil me hai,” he continued after Kriti interrupted him. Then Karan requested that Varun divulge the identity.

Iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath, ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, he said. Given that Deepika is now engaged filming Project K, it was rather clear who the individual was—Prabhas. Varun’s revelation was quickly followed by Kriti’s flushing.

The rumors of Kriti and Prabhas’ relationship intensified after they were seen together at the Adipurush trailer premiere. Saif Ali Khan also appears in the movie. The publication date is June 2023.

