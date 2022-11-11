Kriti Sanon talks about her mother’s support

Kriti Sanon’s mother, Geeta Sanon, was her biggest supporter when she began her career.

Kriti Sanon recounts that her mother, Geeta Sanon, was her biggest supporter when she began her career. She discloses that her mother’s inspiration has helped her overcome obstacles.

She recalls that one time she went to her parent’s room at night, her mom appreciated her by saying, “You are a good daughter and you are doing good in life.” She added, “I never cried on receiving an award but I cried when my mother encouraged me.”

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan went on an episode of Indian Idol 13 to promote their film Bhediya, where they were upset during a performance of an ABCD 2 song by a participant. Everyone, including the judges, was awestruck by his performance, which was chock-full of intense emotions.

