Kriti Sanon’s mother responds to Karan Johar’s ‘belittling’ tweet

Karan Johar revealed that Kriti Sanon rejected Lust Stories because of her mom.

This revelation sparked debates among fans on Twitter.

Kriti’s mother appeared to have agreed with the speculation and liked the tweet.

Karan Johar once upset his fans when he said on his show Koffee With Karan 7 that Kriti had turned down Lust Stories because of her mother. Many people thought that Karan had brought up Kriti on purpose to make fun of her. But the rumours changed when Kriti Sanon’s mother, Geeta Sanon, agreed that Karan might have tried to be easy on Kriti.

All of this started when Karan said that he had first given Lust Stories to Kriti Sanon. He said that Kriti turned down the movie because her mother didn’t like it, and in the end, Kiara Advani took over. The director said, “I had offered it to Kriti Sanon, the role…and she said that her mom didn’t allow her. I thought everybody’s mom would stand in line, not allowing their daughters. It’s actually a very empowering story. It’s about a woman’s right to pleasure.”

He also said that he met Kiara at the home of designer Manish Malhotra and asked her to be in the short film with him. Fans on Twitter talked about this news and what it meant. Many people thought Karan was trying to put Kriti down, but others said that was a crazy idea. One of the fan tweets said, “#KaranJohar is trying so hard to put down #KritiSanon in #KoffeeWithKaranS7. First in Sonam’s episode, then in Kiara’s episode. He keeps bringing up her name on purpose and always ends the conversation in a negative way that shows Kriti. But you know what? She did everything without you, and you can’t bring her down.” Kriti’s mother seemed to agree with the rumours, because she liked the tweet that said Karan was trying to make the actor look bad.

