Kunal Kemmu’s first day directing, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu says “action”

Soha Ali Khan posted a series of photos of actor-husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Kunal’s first day as a film director.

Soha Ali Khan shared a series of photos on Instagram with actor-husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She sent Kunal a heartfelt message wishing him luck and success in his first film as a director. Inaaya drew a cute sketch to express her affection for her father. Celebrity friends, as well as fans, reacted to Soha’s post.

Soha posted several photos from the shoot to her Instagram account. In one of the photos, Inaaya is sitting on Kunal’s lap. Kunal Kemmu wore headphones and a microphone while staring into the monitor in front of him. Soha shared two more photos of the father-daughter duo from the sets. Inaaya repaired her father’s headphones in one of them. Kunal looked at his daughter as she sat on his lap in another photo.

Soha also included a drawing by her daughter. On the paper, Inaaya drew an image of a boy wearing a pink shirt and blue pants, as well as a film video camera, and wrote, “Dear Pupu, Good Lac for being a director.” Be a great director, I adore you, Inni (Dear Papa, Good luck as a director, be a great director, I adore you, Inaaya).”

“I have enjoyed being one of the few people who have heard your stories, marvelled at your creativity, laughed and cried often together because of something you said – and now it is time for you to share one of those stories with the world,” Soha wrote on Instagram. I am so happy for them and so proud of you. You were probably not much older than Inaaya is now when you acted in your first film, so it was only natural that she would call action on your first day as director. Best wishes for the film. @kunalkemmu You’ve got it. #madgaonexpress @excelmovies.” Kunal Kemmu responded with a heart emoji. Saba Ali Khan, Soha’s sister, tweeted, “All the best @kunalkemmu (red heart emoji).”

Kunal began his career as a child actor in the 1990s, winning a National Award for his performance in the 1997 film Zakhm. With the 2005 film Kalyug, he made his breakthrough as a leading man. He was most recently seen in the third season of his popular web series Abhay, which came out earlier this year.

