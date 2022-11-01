Advertisement
  Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott posed with Stormi and their baby boy for a celestial family affair on Halloween 2022
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott posed with Stormi and their baby boy for a celestial family affair on Halloween 2022

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott posed with Stormi and their baby boy for a celestial family affair on Halloween 2022

Articles
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott posed with Stormi and their baby boy for a celestial family affair on Halloween 2022

Kylie Jenner is not with Travis Scott currently

  • Kylie and Travis celebrates their Halloween with kids
  • Daughter Stormi, 4, and son, 8-year-old Wolf, donned angel costumes.
  • Kylie said it was Stormi’s idea. The couple uploaded a mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are serving up exquisite style.

The family outing for Halloween 2022 featured the couple’s heavenly costumes, which they uploaded on Kylie’s Instagram Stories along with their son, 8, and daughter, Stormi, 4.

And according to Kylie, it was all Stormi’s idea. As she wrote on TikTok, “stormi said lets be angels.”

The 25-year-old takes a picture of Kylie and her family, who are all wearing all-white clothing, while they take a mirror selfie. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics is dressed in a skin-tight white dress with angel wings and a pointed choker as accessories. Stormi wore a white silk blouse and pearl necklaces to mirror her mom’s style. White lace covered her wings, and a fluffy halo headband finished off her appearance.

The lads boys adhered to the idea as well. Travis was dressed in a white blazer, white shirt, and white slacks, with a beige hat on top. Their son, whose name has yet to be disclosed after Kylie stated on March 21 that it is no longer Wolf, is holding his father’s cheek while donning a little set of angel wings.

The family was gearing up for Halloween festivities with friends.

“We are doing a little Halloween get together before trick or treating,” Kylie says in a video posted Oct. 31 to her Instagram Stories, showing off the various spooky treats she has lined up, “how cute are these.”

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormie, Baby, Halloween 2022

