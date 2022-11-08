Advertisement
  Kylie Jenner Rocks the 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet with Edgy Elegance
Kylie Jenner Rocks the 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

  • Kylie Jenner wore a plunging Mugler gown with a dangerously high slit.
  • Kris Jenner opted for a long-sleeve black Schiaparelli maxi dress.
  • Kylie wants to share her Met Gala outfits with her daughter, Stormi Webster.
Kylie Jenner rules red carpets.

The 25-year-old attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7.

Kylie chose a dark, elegant-yet-edgy Mugler gown with a sheer asymmetrical bodice, single arm sleeve, and curve-hugging floor-length skirt with a dangerously high slit for the big night. Black pointed-toe shoes and an updo complemented her seductive look.

Kris Jenner, her mother, wore a long-sleeve black Schiaparelli maxi dress with a cowl neck and gold statement earrings. Kylie’s sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kendall attended.

Kylie has been the most intriguing Kardashian/Jenner recently. The Kylie Cosmetics creator severing up a number of head-turning outfits as she went around Paris Fashion Week events earlier this fall.

On Sept. 28, Kylie wore a white Batgirl-meets-bridal costume, including a body-hugging gown with stunning winged sleeves from Acne Studio Womenswear’s spring/summer 2023 presentation. The next day at Schiaparelli, the mom-of-two wore a goth-glam royal blue velvet gown with a plunging neckline and a huge black anatomical heart collar. On Instagram, the Kardashians star dressed as a seductive space girl, the Bride of Frankenstein, and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark for Halloween.

Kylie wants to give her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster her luxury clothes, especially her Met Gala ensembles.

“I cannot wait to share my entire archive with my daughter when she is older,” Kylie told CR Fashion Book in September. “Hopefully she wears one of my Met dresses

