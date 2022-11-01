Kylie Jenner says she decided to push back against displaying her personality on social media.

The 25-year-old used Instagram more tastefully now.

Becoming a mother has changed how she interacts with social media, too. Kylie: “I just can’t do that anymore”.

Kylie Jenner stated that she “decided to push back” against displaying her personality on social media. Discover her reasoning for believing that she formerly displayed “too much” and what she is currently unable to do.

Instagram might not be the ideal way to follow Kylie Jenner’s complete personality if you want to.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics admitted that her strategy for using social media has evolved over time. the extent to which she exposes herself to the public.

“I think that when I showed my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me,” Kylie said during the Oct. 31 episode of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series Who’s in my Bathroom?!. “So, I decided to push back a little bit.”

The 25-year-old also mentioned that becoming a mother changed how she interacted with social media. She and Travis Scott are parents to 8-month-old baby Wolf and 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

“I think my priorities are just in a different place,” Kylie said. “I really have real life s–t to do now. I think before when I was on social media, I would dedicate my whole life to that. I would wake up. I would Snapchat my breakfast. I just can’t do that anymore.”

But just because Kylie uses Instagram more tastefully doesn’t mean that internet haters still exist. The Kardashians star has a specific attitude toward how she responds to that chitchat.

“I think that I have probably the toughest skin on the planet ‘cause millions of people have said things about me, decided who I am that’s not even me. It’s hard to just swallow that,” Kylie said. “My friends and my family know who I am, so that’s really all that matters.”

