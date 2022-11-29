Kym Marsh opens up about her battle with Covid

Kym Marsh has provided an update on his condition following a ‘terrifying’ battle with Covid.

The former Coronation Street star was also afraid for her rushed-to-the-hospital father.

Kym’s partner, Graziano Di Prima, said, “I can’t wait to see you”.

This past weekend, the former Coronation Street star eliminated the competition after contracting Covid.

Kym, age 46, was also afraid for her rushed-to-the-hospital father.

Appearing on Morning Live, Kym said: “Start of the week I came down with Covid. That was rubbish. Thankfully I’m testing negative now.”

Today, she will resume rehearsals in anticipation for her weekend comeback to Strictly.

Kym’s 28-year-old dancing partner, Graziano Di Prima, said, “I can’t wait to see you.”

“We take for granted that we spend so much time together.

“Being apart for a week has been strange. It’s crazy – but today, I’m going to meet her again.”

Seven of the show’s crew tested positive for Covid after Kym contracted the virus at the end of the Blackpool special after a cast and crew beano.

After being ill, Kym was allowed a pass-through for the following week.

