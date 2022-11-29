Advertisement
Articles
Kym Marsh opens up about her battle with Covid

Kym Marsh

  • Kym Marsh has provided an update on his condition following a ‘terrifying’ battle with Covid.
  • The former Coronation Street star was also afraid for her rushed-to-the-hospital father.
  • Kym’s partner, Graziano Di Prima, said, “I can’t wait to see you”.
Kym Marsh has provided an update on his condition following a ‘terrifying’ battle with Covid.

This past weekend, the former Coronation Street star eliminated the competition after contracting Covid.

Kym, age 46, was also afraid for her rushed-to-the-hospital father.

Appearing on Morning Live, Kym said: “Start of the week I came down with Covid. That was rubbish. Thankfully I’m testing negative now.”

Today, she will resume rehearsals in anticipation for her weekend comeback to Strictly.

Kym’s 28-year-old dancing partner, Graziano Di Prima, said, “I can’t wait to see you.”

“We take for granted that we spend so much time together.

“Being apart for a week has been strange. It’s crazy – but today, I’m going to meet her again.”

Seven of the show’s crew tested positive for Covid after Kym contracted the virus at the end of the Blackpool special after a cast and crew beano.

After being ill, Kym was allowed a pass-through for the following week.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News


