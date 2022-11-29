Laci Kaye Booth Begins the Next Chapter of Her Musical Journey

“He thought he could do and say more with his life.

Throughout his life, Johnny Cash had both good and bad times. In the upcoming documentary Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, fans will get an inside look at how the late “Man in Black” found the light after being in the dark.

In an exclusive clip from the documentary, Cash performs for thousands of screaming fans, signs autographs, and accepts an award for album of the year.

“He thought he could do and say more with his life. He wanted to spread his messages, and that’s when his faith came out into the open “The clip’s narrator said this about Cash, who died in 2003 because of diabetes-related problems.

The clip also has a talk with Don Reid of The Statler Brothers.

“He told me I was going to be the biggest thing in the business, and he was right,” Reid said.

The documentary shows clips from more than 100 tapes that have never been seen or heard by anyone outside of the Cash family. It takes place when he was making his album “Man in Black,” when he was depressed and using drugs. The most important thing it tells is how he came back to his faith.

It also has interviews with John Carter Cash, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Marty Stuart, Wynonna Judd, Jimmie Allen, Alice Cooper, Franklin Graham, Joanne Cash Yates, Greg Laurie, and many others. Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon will only be shown in movie theatres on December 5, 6, and 7.

