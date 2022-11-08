Lauren Conrad, Kristin, & Stephen Colletti reveal Laguna Beach

Lauren Conrad sat down with Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari for a podcast.

It was the first time they had been together since filming Laguna Beach.

The reality behind their infamous love triangle was aired in full for the podcast’s rewatch.

Advertisement

Lauren Conrad sat down for the first time with Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari to discuss the MTV show after Laguna Beach’s finale, including the reality behind their infamous love triangle.

In fact, Lauren Conrad is prepared to start over from scratch.

Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, and Kristin Cavallari publicly reunited for the first time since they filmed Laguna Beach for Stephen and Kristin’s rewatch podcast, Dear Media’s Back to the Beach. They’re not the only ones, though, as Lauren now resides there with her husband William Tell and their two sons, Charlie, 3, and Liam, 5, in the coastal California community where she was raised.

On the episode from November 8, the fashion designer claimed, “I’m the only one who’s still there.” Because it was so nice, “I wanted my kids to grow up there.”

The group was prepared to clarify the truth about what actually transpired during the production of the MTV reality series, which debuted in 2004 and made the then-high school students famous.

“‘If only we could have Lauren’s perspective on this'”, Kristin remarked, “I’ve referenced so many times.”

Advertisement

And now we have it, at last.

Lauren, who hardly ever discusses her work in reality television, bared all, spilling the beans on the infamous love triangle on the programme, her unaired secret romance, and the scene she really didn’t want to shoot.

Following are 11 juicy secrets Lauren shared with Stephen and Kristin during their interview:

The Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie saga’s millennial reality TV equivalent occurred in the middle of the 2000s with the Lauren Conrad-Stephen Colletti-Kristin Cavallari love triangle on Laguna Beach. Actually, Hollister offered “Team LC” and “Team Kristin” T-shirts for sale.

The problems between Lauren and Kristin, however, were “done” before the MTV series started filming, according to Lauren. She said on the Back to the Beach podcast, “We got into it and then made up.” We weren’t the best of friends, but we were like, “It’s okay.”

She said to Kristin, “You and I really never had any beef.” I felt like MTV’s arrival kept it alive and made it significantly worse than it ever would have been. “Obviously there was some truth to what happened.”

Advertisement

Lauren responded, “I mean, we had an issue with each other. But it had been squashed! They ran with it. It made for an interesting show,” in response to Kristin’s claim that the two “never had an issue with each other.”

Lauren admitted that despite growing up attending the same school, she and Stephen didn’t really start to get close until their senior year because all of the boys she had been friends with in the upperclassmen had graduated.

When Stephen hooked up with Lauren, he broke up with Kristin, who explained, “I don’t believe I realized that you two were a couple. I didn’t realize you two were in a committed relationship. So we recommenced our hanging out.” However, Lauren and Stephen never dated, at least not while they were in high school.

Seventh grade, we dated. Stephen was adamant. “Do you still recall this? for a fortnight? You ended our two-week relationship. You were wearing your Halloween costume, which helps me remember. Supergirl or something, I believe.”

Then Lauren admitted she had another pre-teen romance with Dieter Schmitz that she had forgotten about, saying she didn’t remember their brief middle school romance.

Despite the fact that the television programme made it appear as though Lauren was in love with Stephen and envious of his relationship with Kristin, Lauren admitted she had several boyfriends during season one. Lauren jokingly said, “Like, I’m usually kind of off in a corner, just creepily watching you guys.”

Advertisement

She was actually seeing another cast member, though their relationship was never depicted on television.

Lauren admitted, “This is terrible, but we were all hooking up with Talan [Torriero],” Kristin concurred,

Lauren, however, claimed that the producers didn’t seem to “care” about their romance.

Lauren said, “They would make up a story about [Stephen]. But you’d say, “Everyone’s really hooking up with him!

The cast’s infamous trip to Mexico and the incident where Stephen yelled at Kristin to “Keep dancing on the bar, slut!” were topics Kristin was prepared to clarify.

I was like, “I wasn’t the only one dancing on a bar, thank you!” Kristin said, “That was my thing.” I mean, I didn’t do it on camera, Lauren continued.

Advertisement

Lauren revealed that she had actually travelled to Cabo San Lucas a week earlier than the other actors, so by the time they arrived, she had already had enough drinking.

Lauren reminisced, “Truly, like one of the drunkest we’ve probably both ever seen him,” as the group discussed how drunk Stephen was during one dinner during the trip. Although the same couldn’t be said for some of the production crew’s equipment after he “jumped in a fountain,” Stephen thanked Lauren for getting him out of there safely.

Stephen admitted, “I messed up a mic pack.” MTV was extremely irate about that.

Lauren mentioned the Cabo episode, in which she called Kristin a slut, as her biggest regret.

Lauren apologized profusely to Kristin. “Unable to believe what I had done. I would never refer to another woman in that way from where I currently stand. It was also the most embarrassing situation. I thought, “Oh, gross.””

Lauren received an apology from Kristin for using the same word against her in a later episode.

Advertisement

I said some really stupid things, Kristin acknowledged. “When I reflect, that seems to be my biggest accomplishment. I wasn’t at all confident as I watch it now. I was really feeling so insecure. I reacted to you in a variety of ways.”

The two women agreed on the “With Kristin stating, “Hindsight’s 20/20, it’s an awful” tendency for women to place the blame on one another rather than the man in the situation. If I could turn back time, I think I would have focused more on [Stephen] rather than [Lauren].”

But, as Stephen claims, “Oh, I see. I did. Simply put, it wasn’t captured on camera!”

The women revealed the specifics of their last encounter, which took place off-camera and at the home of Doug Reinhardt, a recurring character on The Hills who Lauren briefly dated in 2008. This cleared up any lingering questions regarding where Lauren and Kristin stand right now.

Lauren recalled, “We were like crying laughing while you were trying on his clothes.” “And in his closet, you were imitating him.”

Kristin went on: “Together, we had so much fun. Just let everyone know that we’ve had some really fun times!”

Advertisement

Lauren admitted she “didn’t want to go” and that the production only convinced her to go by telling her that her best friend Lauren “Lo” Bosworth would be going with her. The Catalina camping trip was not a pleasant memory for Lauren.

Lauren remembered, “And then Lo made up an excuse and left me.” She really didn’t want to go, though.

Lauren reflected on the journey and said, “Sincerely, I was just moaning the entire time. “I don’t want to be here,” I exclaimed.

You were all enjoying yourselves at that point. In the tent, Dieter and I were shooting. He assured her that everything would be alright.” When asked about doing the voice-overs for season one, Lauren said, “I was just sort of told I was going to be the narrator.”

“It wasn’t really a conversation, as far as I can recall. And I don’t believe I fully comprehended what that meant. They said, “We need you to come in and do some recording,” which was a little strange considering that I was essentially commuting back to Los Angeles every weekend when we were in San Francisco.”

Lauren said, “I don’t think I understood I was allowed to” during her time on Laguna, despite admitting she eventually started challenging the scripts “all the time” on The Hills.

Advertisement

She admitted that she had probably said, “I don’t think this is right,” or “I feel uncomfortable,” a few times. “However, you were like, “Well, this is what I signed up for,” because you are so young. This is what you do.””

Lauren said, “I don’t say a lot in this show. “So, I believe that the introduction is where you will hear me speak the most. It’s ironic that most of my words were created specifically for me.”