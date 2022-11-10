Lauren London started healing 3 years after Nipsey’s death

Lauren London’s second collaboration with Puma will be released on November 11.

It will feature a tribute to the late rapper, Nipsey Hussle

. The actress has “just started” to recover from her ex-boyfriend’s death.

Lauren London spoke candidly about paying tribute to her ex-boyfriend Nipsey Hussle’s legacy and why it took her so long to recover from his passing in an exclusive interview.

There won’t ever be a celebration of Lauren London’s recovery.

It’s something that will go on forever, according to Lauren, whose second collaboration with Puma, which will be released on November 11 and feature a tribute to the late rapper, said. “It’s something that will continue forever,” the patient said.

“Healing is not like a straight arrow: It goes up and down, so I don’t think that I am done with anything.”

Lauren acknowledged that healing “is not easy for everyone” and said it “requires practise for me.”

She said, adding that, “Is definitely something I have to be extremely intentional about in practice,” that she was now concentrating on seeing the bigger picture of the universe. “I used to always pray for understanding, and now it’s the overstanding. It is the bird’s eye view of it all.”

The Game alum Lauren London’s journey has led her to create Lauren London’s LA Love Story, the 10-piece collection with Puma inspired by the city that raised her.

By taking a step back and viewing life through a more expansive lens. Since Nipsey was also a Los Angeles native, Lauren made sure to pay tribute to him by incorporating his catchphrase, “It’s not on you, it’s in you,” on a few of the line’s special pieces.

“When he would always say it to me, [it] was always a reminder that nothing outside of myself makes me who I am,” she said of the phrase.

“What makes you who you are is within you and no one can take that away from you. Your light, your purpose, all that is within you.”

Nipsey’s motivational message, Lauren continued,”always got me out of ruts and reminded me of my truth,” and it still does today.

She said, “In my life now, anything that I do I want it to have purpose and I want it to be intentional,” “I hope that he would be proud that I am taking a chance on myself.”

London will never stop upholding Nipsey’s legacy, just as she has done throughout her healing process: “Any and everything I do will always be attributed to him in my heart.”

