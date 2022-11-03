Advertisement
Lavender Country Member Patrick Haggerty Dead at 78

Haggerty died aged 78. He fronted Lavender Country, the first openly homosexual country band.

Lavender Country’s Instagram feed acknowledged Haggerty’s loss on Tuesday.

“This morning, a magnificent spirit left this world. Patrick Haggerty, rest in peace “the message stated, with a picture of the singer doing a performance accompanying it. He had a stroke a few weeks ago, but he was able to spend his dying days at home surrounded by his children and his spouse of a lifetime, JB.

The message came to a close with the words “Love, and solidarity.”
1973 saw the release of Lavender Country’s first album, which was simply named after the band itself. Lavender Country is comprised of Peter Haggerty, Michael Carr, Eve Morris, and Robert Hammerstrom.

Lavender Country was written by Haggerty as a statement because he refused to comply to the heteronormative ideals that were prevalent at that time period.

The band ultimately got the chance to re-release the album in 2014 after some time had passed. Then, in February of 2019, over half a century and a half later, Haggerty released a second album under the Lavender Country moniker named Blackberry Rose.

