Leigh Francis, Jill Carter celebrate 30 years of marriage

Leigh Francis and Jill Carter wed in 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire.

The couple met when she was 16 and he was 19.

Leigh paid tribute to his “most favorite and best” wife with an Instagram post.

On their 30th wedding anniversary, Keith Lemon actor Leigh Francis made a touching tribute for his wife Jill Carter.

Since they were youngsters, the comedian and television actor, 49, has been in a relationship with the beauty therapist, 46, and they wed in 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire.

Their anniversary occurred on October 31, so Leigh’s Instagram post was appropriately creepy, featuring photos of their Halloween attire over the years.

The host of Celeb Juice said to his wife in front of his 1.7 million followers, ‘Happy anniversary to my most favorite and best!”

“30 years together 19 married! How time flies when ya madly in love!”

Leigh’s TV star friends greeted the private couple in the comments section, with Carol Vorderman adding a heart emoji and Emma Bunton saying, “Happy anniversary you gorgeous pair.”

Kimberley Walsh, a member of Girls Aloud, wished the couple, “Happy Anniversary you lovely pair!’ and Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts similarly added: ‘Aww happy anniversary!!!”

The previous year, Leigh provided a rare glimpse inside his relationship with Jill, acknowledging that he is “punching above his weight.”

When the couple first met, she was 16 and he was 19, and the comic admitted that people viewed their relationship as “cringey”.

