Len Goodman reveals his retirement from DWTS after 17 years as judge

Len Goodman reveals his retirement from DWTS after 17 years as a judge.

Seasoned participant made it known that he will not be returning for Season 32.

The ballroom guru was greeted with a standing ovation.

Len Goodman is retiring after 31 seasons as a judge on Dancing With the Stars (DWTS).

On Monday’s edition of the dancing competition show, the seasoned participant made it known that he will not be returning for Season 32.

This will be my final season serving as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars,” the 78-year-old remarked. “While we are all getting excited and looking forward to the finals next week so much, it would also be with a touch of melancholy,” he said.

I’ve been a member of the show since its inception in 2005, and it has been an enormous pleasure, but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my family and children.

I cannot express enough my gratitude to the “Dancing with the Stars” family. It has been a very fantastic experience for me, and I am eagerly anticipating the season finale next week.

The ballroom guru, who is renowned for his harsh criticism, was greeted with a standing ovation and accolades online after the poignant statement.

“He is a dance icon, even if we don’t always agree with what he says. Along with Carrie Ann and Bruno, he contributed to the success of the program. I salute Mr. Len Goodman for leaving such a remarkable legacy on our program. A supporter sent a graphic of the judge wearing a crown on Twitter along with the message, “I hope enjoys his retirement.

I’m truly choked up, you guys. Another user responded, “You’re grouchy sometimes Len Goodman, but you’re a legend!

Another added, using a crying meme, “Len Goodman announcing he’s quitting dancing with the stars… im not fine.”

The worst thing I’ve heard all day, according to a fourth person, is “LEN GOODMAN LEAVING DWTS.”

On the first season of “Strictly Come Dancing,” the UK’s version of “DWTS,” Goodman served as the top judge.

Before taking a vacation for Seasons 21 and 29, he served as the show’s judge for the first 20 seasons. He has, nevertheless, played a crucial role in each subsequent season.

The former professional dancer, who now resides in Kent, England, told People that as he’s gotten older, doing the act has become “more tough.”

He laughed, saying, “I haven’t dozed off or started dribbling on the show yet, so I felt it’s better to go before I start to do so!”

He stated, “I will miss the sunshine in California, working with my colleagues judges, and the friendship with everyone on the show. I’ll miss being a part of one of the most popular TV series, as well as watching the celebs become better dancers.

