Leslie Jones recalls death threats and trolling over Ghostbusters

Don’t do s—t to people and believe you can get away with it; you wouldn’t say it to my face.

“By posting their vile remarks and behaviors online, she held her trolls responsible.

What upsets me the most is that everyone jumped on a bandwagon to do something so mean to someone else,” the star said. “

Advertisement

Leslie Jones hates trolls.

In this first look of Laverne program If We’re Being Honest, a former SNL star speaks about online haters over her Ghostbusters role.

Leslie told Inventing Anna’s star, “People must realise how specific it is.” “I was teased differently than the other females because I was black. It’s unfortunate.”

Leslie, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and Kate McKinnon were members of the all-female Ghostbusters ensemble. Leslie was the target of much of the hatred, and she stated few people assisted her.

The 55-year-old lady stated that what happened to her was “a disgrace,” and she recounted how trolls abused her, from spitting on her image to hanging her character’s action figure to making death threats to her and her family.

Leslie disregarded numerous people’s counsel. “Society deserves accountability,” she said. “Don’t think you can get away with s—t; you wouldn’t say it to my face.”

Advertisement

She held her trolls accountable by sharing their hateful comments online. Leslie remarked, “I’d snap photographs of everything provided to me and post them.

Even though she fought back, what they did hurt. “What saddens me most is that everyone joined in to be so cruel,” the celebrity remarked. “If I slaughtered cats on TV, that’d be different,” he remarked.

Leslie tells Laverne, “I had to battle for myself through it all”

Also Read Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan cast of the animated version ‘Ghostbusters’ The news was made at the Ghostbusters Day Ecto-Fest. Chris Prynoski and...