Leslie Odom revealed haven’t seen last of his character Draemond

Draemond hasn’t left Abbott Elementary yet.

Leslie Odom Jr. made a special appearance on the ABC comedy’s Nov. 2 episode as Draemond, a former Abbott Elementary pupil who now heads the rival charter school. While Draemond had assured Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) that he would remove a negative advertisement targeting Abbott, a climactic moment revealed that he has much grander ambitions for his former institution.

He specifically disclosed to the film crew his intention to convert Abbott into a charter school. It is therefore fairly obvious that Draemond will appear more frequently in upcoming episodes. But don’t just believe what we say.

Leslie confirmed at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere Nov. 14 that he’s set for more season two episodes. “I’m coming back,” he said. “I’m coming back as much as [creator] Quinta Brunson will have me.”

He called filming the comedy series a “dream experience,” adding, “I have so much fun watching the show. I love what Quinta is saying with these characters and this world.”

Leslie revealed it was “deeply meaningful” for him to be a part of the show, as he is from Philadelphia, which is where Abbott Elementary takes place. On playing the new villain of the show, Leslie shared that he trusted Quinta’s vision for the character.

“She’s asking real questions and dealing with real issues that come out of our public school system,” he noted, “and doing it with such lightness, so I’m happy to be there.”

Leslie isn’t the only famous person who enjoys Abbott Elementary; after Sheryl received the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series honour at the 2022 Emmys, Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé congratulated her. Quinta, the second Black woman to get the honour, also received the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Award.

ABC broadcasts Abbott Elementary on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m.

Before it premieres on Netflix on December 23, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit cinemas on November 23.