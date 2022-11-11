Lily Collins to star in upcoming psychological series ‘The Accomplice’

Lily Collins starred in Emily in Paris. She will play the title character in The Accomplice.

Lily Collins, who starred in Emily in Paris, has joined the cast of the Amazon Prime Video series The Accomplice.

Lilly Collins will play the title character in Prime Video’s production of Lisa Lutz’s psychological thriller The Accomplice, according to the US entertainment channel on November 9.

According to the official logline, The Accomplice “tells the story of college best friends Luna Grey and Owen Mann, whose lives are once again devastated by the horrible murder of Owen’s wife years later.”

Collins, 33, serves as the series’ executive producer alongside her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell.

The couple first met in 2019 on the set of Gilded Rage and were married in 2021. Additionally, they collaborated on the 2022 film Windfall.

Although there is no release date for The Accomplice on Prime Video, the third season of Emily in Paris will be available on Netflix on December 21.

