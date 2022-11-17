Advertisement
  • Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s daughter, speaks out about his trial with Amber Heard
Lily-Rose Depp, who is also an actor, has finally spoken out about the recent defamation trial of her father, actor Johnny Depp, and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Lily-Rose said in a new interview that she is ‘not here to answer for anybody. She also said that she thinks people have tried to define her by the men in her life.

Lily-Rose is the daughter of Johnny Depp and the actor and singer Vanessa Paradis. After 14 years of marriage, they broke up in 2012. This year, during Johnny’s six-week trial in a Virginia court, Lily-Rose got a lot of messages telling her to stand by her dad.

Lily-Rose said, “I know my childhood didn’t look like everybody’s childhood, and it’s a very particular thing to deal with, but it’s also the only thing that I know. When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts.”

“I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there.”

