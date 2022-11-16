Lily-Rose Depp Won’t Be Commenting on Dad Johnny Depp

Lily-Rose Depp hides her private thoughts.

Despite Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ fame, the 23-year-old believes she deserves privacy.

“When something private and personal becomes less private… I love my private ideas “Elle said Lily-Rose.

“When something private and personal becomes less private… I love my private ideas “Elle said Lily-Rose. I’m not here to answer for anyone, either. This includes Johnny’s Amber Heard scandals. “For a lot of my career, people have wanted to define me by the men in my life,” she said. “I want to be known for my work.”

She’s progressing. In 2023, she’ll star on The Idol with The Weekend. Lily-Rose plays a music singer who gets involved with Tedros (played by The Weekend). “The internet seems to care,” she remarked. “People will have preconceived notions about you or how you got there, but being suitable for the part is all that matters. Internet users care more about your family than casting directors.”

Lily-Rose admits that her parents’ public relationship created an odd world. “I know my childhood wasn’t like everyone else’s, and it’s difficult, but it’s all I know,” she remarked. “Firsthand experience trumps secondhand. I’ve got to figure it out myself.”

Lily-Rose aims to stay off Twitter and use Instagram for business tasks. Privacy is powerful. She was raised to value privacy. “I’m here to do my job, and I want to share my work.”

